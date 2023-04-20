He’s Planning To Fake Propose At His Friend’s Wedding As A Joke Because His Friend’s Fiancée Won’t Stop Badgering The Bridesmaids And Groomsmen About Not Proposing At The Event

This guy has a friend named Greg. And recently, Greg finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Brigitte.

Then, after his friend and Brigitte announced the big news, he was chosen as a groomsman– along with four other guys. Plus, Brigitte picked five of her closest girlfriends to be her bridesmaids.

“Normal stuff,” he recalled.

A few months ago, though, Brigitte decided to add the bridesmaids and groomsmen to one large group chat in order to communicate about the wedding.

However, he claimed that his friend’s bride-to-be would just constantly spam the chat with “random nonsense” every day.

“Which, after the fourth day and 100th message, all 10 of us naturally ignored,” he explained.

What really started to get under everyone’s skin, though, was the fact that Brigitte would end every single text message with the same statement.

“And don’t forget, no proposals at my wedding,” she would say.

Now, he claimed this was particularly annoying because where he is from, no one ever proposes at other people’s weddings.

