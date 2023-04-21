Now That Her Friend Has Been Super Mean To Her, She Wants To Sell Her Ticket To See Taylor Swift Because She Doesn’t Want To Have To Sit Next To Her At The Concert For Hours

You may have seen many stories about the amount of chaos Taylor Swift fans have gone through to get tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

Due to issues with Ticketmaster and an extremely high volume of fans trying to buy tickets, many people ended up not being able to get them. Those who did had to go through a lot.

One fan successfully got her and her friend tickets after waiting online for seven hours. Now, after the way her friend has been acting, she’s thinking about selling her ticket.

She was planning on attending one of the Taylor Swift concerts with her friend, who she’s been very close to over the years.

When it came time to get tickets, she was the one who had to sit in the Ticketmaster queue for hours and spend an entire day getting tickets for the two of them.

The concert is in less than a month, and she’s supposed to be getting excited about the show, but the way her friend has been acting is spoiling the excitement.

“She’s become extremely rude and honestly passive-aggressive towards me as of late,” she said.

“I tried to ask her if I’d done something, but she always says no.”

To make matters worse, she found out that things have been bad for a while without her knowing, as her friend has been saying mean things about her to other people behind her back.

