In 2014, This Virginia Woman Mysteriously Vanished After Getting Into A “Minor” Argument With Her Husband: Two Days Later, Her Abandoned Car Was Found Nearly 20 Miles Away 

In 2014, Janet Renne Field lived with her husband, Lewis, in Virginia. The 49-year-old was known among loved ones as an intelligent, altruistic, and kind person who was also extremely private– preferring to spend much of her time on her 22-acre property.

Still, Janet did routinely keep in touch with her family members– especially her parents, who she called on the phone at least once a week.

But, on July 2, 2014, she wound up leaving her house following a disagreement with her husband and mysteriously vanished.

In the days leading up to Janet’s disappearance, everything appeared normal. On June 29, 2014, she and her husband visited Richmond, Virginia, for a shopping trip. Then, the following day, Janet caught up with her parents on the phone as usual.

It was not until July 2 that things went awry. That day, at about 1:00 p.m., Janet and Lewis reportedly had a “minor” argument. What exactly the fight was about has remained unclear.

Nonetheless, it pushed Janet to leave her home in her burgundy 2010 Subaru Forester– which was extremely uncharacteristic.

“She was always a very private person. She only talked to a few people. She didn’t leave the house a whole lot,” explained Janet’s cousin, Bridget Cooper-Whorley.

“I just cannot see her up and leaving and not letting her family know what was going on.”

Lewis eventually realized that his wife never returned home on the evening of their argument. So, he contacted Janet’s parents, wondering whether she had traveled to their home.

