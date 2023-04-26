Self-Esteem Is Crucial To Development, And Here’s How You Can Contribute To Healthy Self-Esteem In Your Child

A child’s self-esteem is crucial to their development. Self-esteem is shaped by a child’s thoughts and feelings. And those are primarily influenced by how you perceive and treat them as a parent.

Self-esteem affects their day-to-day life and their relationship with you and others. Plus, it has an impact on how they conduct themselves at school or in social situations.

Children need to feel loved and accepted to build confidence in themselves. So how you respond to them both during times of stress and in praise-worthy moments throughout their childhood matters immensely.

Here’s how you can contribute to healthy self-esteem in your child.

For one, do not praise them excessively. Yes, when your child accomplishes something great, you feel extremely proud and want to shower them with applause and a flood of compliments.

However, excessive praise can actually hurt your child more than help. Children can tell when you’re being over the top. So how do you dial it down? You can be more direct in your compliments rather than speak in general terms.

When your child shows off a new piece of artwork, don’t just say that it’s beautiful or awesome. Point out specific details you like about it, such as the colors they used or the way they added certain dots and lines in their sketches.

Another thing you can do is to spend quality time with your child. Play with them and have fun with them. It shows that you care to connect with them and enjoy their company. Even reading a bedtime story to them each night can be a significant interaction.

Furthermore, teach your child that no one is perfect. Striving for perfection is impossible, and making mistakes is part of the human experience.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.