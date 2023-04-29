She Actually Has A Really Clever Idea For Wedding Favors That Your Guests Will Actually Like

Putting together a wedding is a crazy process, to say the least. One of the last things that some engaged couples want to worry about is what party favor their guests will leave with.

But one TikTok creator came up with a fun favor idea that guests are “guaranteed” to use.

Courtney Lynn (@thefinancebrides) is a TikTok content creator who posts about all kinds of wedding-related topics.

Her video on wedding guest favors has over a million likes on the app, and we can see why! It’s adorable.

“What if, for your wedding guest favor, you decided to do scratch-off lottery tickets?” Courtney asks her viewers.

Then, Courtney displays a few examples of lottery scratch-offs packaged in adorable, wedding related-envelopes. She guarantees that every single guest is bound to use this favor.

Some of the lottery tickets are packaged in envelopes that read, “Lucky in Love,” “Wishing you a lotto love,” and “For richer or poorer,” with the couples’ names and wedding date on the bottom. How cute is that?

Other options for slogans to put on the ticket envelopes are “Life is a lottery, and we’ve already won” or “We hope you get lucky tonight.”

Courtney also found a way to elevate this idea, which is to stick a lucky, heads-up penny onto the envelopes!

