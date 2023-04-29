She Has A Fear Of Throwing Up, And One Date With A Guy Literally Turned Into Her Worst Nightmare

A woman named Abigail Martin (@abigailmartiin) has a crippling fear of throwing up, and what was supposed to be a fun hiking date with a guy turned into a panic fest.

The severe fear of vomiting or seeing others vomit is called emetophobia. People with emetophobia, such as Abigail, experience overwhelming anxiety when it comes to puke.

Abigail gets panic attacks when she feels nauseous. And if someone throws up around her, she either runs away or passes out.

So it’s more than just a strong dislike for her. Of course, no one enjoys puking, but usually, most people aren’t deathly afraid of it.

Three years ago, Abigail was hanging out with a guy who spent the night. He couldn’t fall asleep, so he drank a beverage with lots of magnesium in it to help him out.

But the drink caused him to feel unwell, so he made multiple trips to the bathroom all night long.

The next morning, he was still feeling under the weather, but they decided to go on the hike they had planned anyway.

After about half a mile, they stopped to set up hammocks. When Abigail looked behind her, she found her date doubled over and gagging.

Immediately, she took off running down the mountain and covered her ears to block out the sounds of vomiting.

