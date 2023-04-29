She Gave Her Teen Sister A Place To Live After She Unexpectedly Became A Mom, But After She Found Out That Her Sister’s Bad News Baby Daddy Is Living There Too, She Threatened To Evict Her Sister

Have you ever helped a family member out but had conditions for them?

One woman gave her younger sister a place to live after she became a teen mom, but she made her sister promise the father of her babies wouldn’t be living with her. But recently, she discovered he has been.

She’s 32-years-old and married. She has a younger sister who’s 19 and recently had twins unexpectedly. Her parents have supported her sister, and she wanted to help out too.

Her husband owns a complex of townhouses that he rents out to different people, and he offered her sister to live in one of them with her babies. She didn’t sign an official lease and doesn’t pay rent but pays for cable and electricity.

She and her husband told her sister they could live in the townhome under one condition. The father of her babies is not allowed to live there with her.

“The guy is very much bad news and has a record,” she explained.

“Every time he comes into my sister’s life, he sets her back mentally and academically.”

Her husband drives past the townhouse daily and has been seeing her sister’s boyfriend’s car in the driveway. At first, they thought it was just because he was visiting his daughters. But, her husband saw his car there one night at 11:00 pm, and they had a feeling he was living with her sister.

Her sister lied and claimed her boyfriend is “never there” despite the fact that they consistently see his car in the driveway.

