She Lives In An Apartment Building, And She Recently Accidentally Ruined Another Woman’s Laundry, But Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Pay For The Damage

This 23-year-old woman currently lives in an apartment building that has a communal laundry room. And just yesterday, she went to do some laundry when she realized that all of the laundry machines were being used.

Well, kind of. She happened to notice how many of the washing machines were actually finished. However, a bunch of residents just had not picked their clothes up yet.

So, she decided to sit and wait for about 10 to 20 minutes. But no one ever came by to grab their clothes out of the machines.

At that point, she was done waiting around and decided to just empty out one of the washing machines. Then, she set that specific load of laundry off to the side.

“This is a policy in our apartment,” she explained.

Afterward, she put her own load of laundry in and left while it got washed. Once she later returned to the laundry room to grab her clothes, though, she was met by another female resident who was seriously angry.

Apparently, the resident started to yell at her and accuse her of ruining brand-new clothes. Then, the woman even began demanding that she pay for the price of the ruined items.

She soon realized that while she had been removing the woman’s clothes from the washing machine, she had accidentally missed a few white-colored items.

“They were very small, especially wet,” she recalled. “And I just didn’t see them.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.