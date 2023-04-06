She Stopped Having Her Daughter’s Best Friend Over For Dinner Because Of How Picky The Little Girl Was

This woman currently has an 8-year-old daughter. But, at her house, she never cooks any “kid’s food” for her children.

Instead, everyone in her household is expected to eat whatever she makes for dinner– which is usually not food considered to be “kid-friendly.”

Due to this, her children have developed a pretty wide palate and actually enjoy eating a bunch of different foods.

Her son’s favorite food, for instance, is grilled octopus. Meanwhile, her daughter’s favorite dish is pasta with sea urchin.

“Of course, there are things they don’t like, and I don’t force them to eat those things,” she explained.

“But, as a general rule, they have to eat what is available to them.”

One of her daughter’s friends, though, is apparently very picky. The 8-year-old, named Beth, will only eat “kid’s food,” which means that Beth’s family actually has to cook two different dinners every single night.

One of the meals is eaten by Beth’s parents; meanwhile, the other meal is made up of something more kid-friendly– such as pizza with no sauce or chicken nuggets.

Her daughter and Beth have grown really close, though, and normally hang out almost every weekend. So, Beth’s pickiness has caused some problems in her household.

