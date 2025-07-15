She Told Her Boyfriend She Wants His Teen Daughter To Move Out Of The House Since This Girl Is Trouble

Blending families together is never a walk in the park, but it’s 10 times harder when one partner doesn’t know how to discipline their own child (or just doesn’t want to). That’s the sad situation this 29-year-old woman has found herself in with her 30-year-old boyfriend and his 15-year-old daughter, Lila.

She and her boyfriend actually share two children already–a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. However, it was six years ago when his eldest daughter, Lila, moved in with them, and their household has been a nightmare ever since.

According to her, Lila has been downright disrespectful to both her and her kids from the very start. The teen would slam the door on her little ones, ignore them, insult them, and steal their toys, which her boyfriend did nothing about.

Additionally, Lila would often steal items from her, including her money, perfume, makeup, and other cosmetics. Her boyfriend still didn’t reprimand Lila, even after she did the same thing to him.

“Lila would constantly break my rules, be disrespectful to us, and lie with no conscience,” she recalled.

Once, when the teen was only 11 years old, she even discovered a used vape in her drawer. She tried showing her boyfriend, too, but shocker! He didn’t do anything about that, either.

So, as the years have dragged on, they’ve had numerous issues with Lila, including her being physically aggressive with her other kids. Yet, every time she tries to ground the teen, her boyfriend just reverses the consequence and “ungrounds” her.

Things began to reach a head this year when Lila was caught smoking in class during a teacher’s lecture and wound up suspended. To make matters worse, she and her boyfriend had been contacted by multiple teachers about Lila’s poor grades and disrespectful attitude.

She confronted her boyfriend numerous times over the past few months, too, asking what his disciplinary plans were for his daughter. But his responses were always pointed and dismissive. He’d say that Lila wasn’t her daughter, claim it was “none of her business,” and even remark that he was glad Lila mistreated her because she “sucks up” too much.

“Every time I pointed out what I do for his daughter, and how I treat her like she is my daughter and I do not deserve to be treated that way, he just tells me, ‘Well, that happens to you because you are a sucker,'” she revealed.

And just the other day, she finally hit her breaking point over yet another household rule being disregarded: no food in bedrooms. Apparently, Lila invited a friend over and brought food up to her room, and she pointed it out to her boyfriend.

He tried to excuse the behavior, saying that the food was for Lila’s friend, but she didn’t back down. Rather, she texted Lila, reiterating that no food was allowed in bedrooms, and the teen lied, saying there wasn’t any in there.

The issue is that she had already seen Lila walk to her room holding the food, and in that moment, she was done. She proceeded to text her boyfriend and state that she didn’t want any more of Lila’s friends over their house. Moreover, she claimed that if her boyfriend couldn’t get his daughter to respect them and follow their rules, then Lila needed to leave their home.

Her boyfriend ultimately confronted her, and they argued about the whole situation in their bedroom. He accused her of searching for excuses to kick Lila out; meanwhile, she rehashed the past six years, detailing everything Lila had done and how her boyfriend had never handled it.

“He tried to come up with excuses to justify the behavior, and I told him that what he did shows he doesn’t respect me or the kids and that Lila is not the only one who needs to leave the house,” she revealed.

Since their fight, they’ve been giving each other the silent treatment as well, and her boyfriend has been staying in the kids’ bedroom. As for Lila, she thinks the teen overheard their argument and has been giving her side-eye ever since, but honestly, she doesn’t care.

She realizes that Lila is her boyfriend’s daughter, and she may be asking a lot by not wanting Lila to live with them anymore. Regardless, she feels it’s her duty to protect her own kids.

“Also, Lila is not my daughter, and there is no reason for me to put up with that. I treated her like my daughter for years, and all she has done is disrespect me, my kids, and my house with no consequences,” she vented.

The real cherry on top? Her kids have even started to take after Lila by raising their voices and talking back to her. All because they know that Lila gets away with it and never faces any consequences.

Obviously, though, her issues with Lila are clearly taking a toll on her romantic relationship. And now, she’s been left wondering whether telling her boyfriend that Lila needs to leave was justified or made her a real jerk.

Does it sound like her boyfriend is the jerk here for not parenting his own daughter? Do you blame her for wanting the teen out of her house? What should she do next?

