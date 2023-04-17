The Top 5 Wedding Guest Faux Pas You Don’t Want To Get Caught Dead Doing

Wedding season is right around the corner, and by now, you have probably accumulated a healthy amount of invitations stuck to your fridge.

But before you throw on your heels, head to a loved one’s wedding, and embark on a night of dancing, it’s important to practice some self-awareness.

We all love a good celebration. And in these times of excitement, most of our actions are usually well-intentioned.

Despite that, accidental faux pas are still committed by wedding guests around the country every single year.

So before you RSVP or hop in an Uber to celebrate someone’s nuptials, be sure to refer back to this list. That way, you can avoid some of the most common wedding guest mistakes and forego any embarrassment or awkwardness.

1. Follow Instructions

While sending out wedding invitations, brides and grooms usually make simple requests. Sometimes they have to do with dress code; other times, they are about parking or arrival times.

Whatever these specifications may be, just follow the couple’s directions! If the invitation says “black tie wardrobe,” then honor that request. Or, if you are instructed to arrive by 11:00 a.m. latest to avoid any aisle procession interruptions, don’t roll up at 11:15 a.m.

Of course, things happen. And if you happen to be running behind on someone’s wedding day, there’s not much you can do.

