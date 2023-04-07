These Three Dating Downfalls Might Be Keeping You Single: Let’s Fix Them

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

With situationships and casual romances becoming more and more common, many people today are actually happy to be single.

But, for those who have been in search of an exclusive partner for quite some time, their singleness is exhausting. You might be able to relate– going on date after date and never finding any semblance of a possible relationship.

Perhaps you find something wrong with every person you meet. Or, you just keep holding out for someone “better.” After all, there’s plenty of fish in the sea, right?

Well, I’m here to tell you a tough truth: you aren’t always completely blameless for your single status.

Yes, some guys might be duds. Others may have different interests or just straight-up ghost you after a seemingly great night out.

But, if you are repeatedly hitting a wall in your dating life, you may have to practice some self-reflection– because relationships are a two-way street, and you might just be fighting against a “you” problem.

I know this is hard to hear. However, the good news is that the sooner you recognize your dating downfalls, the quicker you can rectify them and get back out there.

So, here are three of the most common reasons why you are probably still single and how you can fix them.

