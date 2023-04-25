This Mom Is Sharing Some Of The Controversial Parenting Rules That She Has

Being a parent isn’t easy. In fact, it’s one of the most demanding jobs in the world. With such a large range of cultures, personalities, and beliefs out there, each family’s techniques for raising their children can be vastly different.

Unfortunately, parents can also get critical when it comes to tactics they disagree with. This mom’s rules are bound to cause a heated debate among parents everywhere.

A mom named Casara (@CasaraNJuan) shared some of her most controversial parenting rules on TikTok.

Casara and her husband Juan have four kids together. In her video, she discusses five things they allow their kids to do.

The first on the list is that they allow people of the opposite gender to stay the night at their house. Casara explains the reasoning behind this decision is that some kids don’t have homes to go to, or they were kicked out by their parents.

She wants her home to be a place of refuge and safety for all kids. However, she is strict about the sleeping situation.

“No, we are not going to allow them to sleep in the bed together, but we will allow them to sleep in the same house,” said Casara.

Moving on to number two, Casara declares that if her kids ever need to take a mental health day off from school, she would be totally fine with it. All they need to do is ask.

“They don’t have to be sick, we don’t have to have something to do, we don’t have to have any of that for my kid to stay home,” said Casara.

