After Her Stepsister Ruined The $10,000 Bracelet Her Mom Gifted Her, She Said She Wouldn’t Attend Her High School Graduation

A young woman recently finished up her college classes and headed home to her mom’s house for vacation.

Her parents are divorced, so after she spent some time with her mom, she went to her dad’s house to spend time with him, her stepmother, and her stepsister Annie.

Her dad said that while she was there, she could also go to Annie’s high school graduation, which she was planning on attending.

It’s worth mentioning that when she stays at her dad’s house, she has to share a bathroom with Annie, and she always leaves her jewelry box in there.

“One of my favorite pieces is a Cartier love bracelet that my mom gifted me, and I am very careful with it,” she explained.

“I wore the bracelet on Saturday to a nice dinner with the family and then took it off right after I got back and set it in my jewelry box.”

When dinner was done, she went back to her room to hang out while Annie got ready in the bathroom. Annie spent around an hour getting herself ready to go to a party in the city.

The following morning, this college girl was in the bathroom getting ready for Annie’s graduation.

She opened her jewelry box to get her Cartier bracelet out, but it was nowhere to be found. She flipped out because she is always so careful with this piece of jewelry, and she isn’t one to lose things.

