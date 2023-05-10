Don’t Let Jealousy Drive Your Relationship Into The Ground: She’s Sharing Tips On How You Can Avoid This

For a relationship to last, it cannot be ruled by jealousy. Jealousy is a normal human emotion. Everyone experiences it from time to time. But it’s what you do with those feelings that count.

If you let it consume you, jealousy can drive your relationship into the ground. TikToker Elizabeth Gynga (@elizabethgynga) is sharing some tips on how not to allow jealousy to ruin your relationship.

Elizabeth and her boyfriend started dating when they were in the eighth grade, and they are still together now at 21-years-old.

She claims that her boyfriend is a very attractive guy, and throughout their whole relationship, girls have always loved him.

Naturally, that bugged Elizabeth, and she experienced feelings of jealousy. But as she got older, she came to recognize that the attention of girls toward her boyfriend was actually a good thing.

“When I buy a cute outfit, I put it on, and I get compliments from other girls, I’m hyped. So why wouldn’t I be hyped that other people find my boyfriend attractive?” said Elizabeth.

Something else that shifted her mindset was the realization that there would always be someone out there who is prettier, funnier, and in better shape than you.

However, none of that stuff should matter because your partner chose to be with you for a reason. And if your partner is one of those people who are with you solely because of physical appearance, then that’s a red flag.

“I think it’s just important to remember that you bring a lot to the table, and if your partner for some reason seems to think he can find that from someone else, that’s his loss, not yours,” said Elizabeth.

