He Just Found Out His Wife Of 8 Years Had An Affair, Got Engaged To Another Other Guy, And Is Even Pregnant With The Guy’s Baby Boy

This 30-year-old man is currently married to his wife, who is 28. And together, they have two daughters– who are only 7 and 2-years-old.

Just about a week ago, though, their seemingly perfect life got turned upside down. He found out that his wife had been having an affair with a man she started a business with.

It was April 19, to be exact, when he learned about the cheating. But, his wife did not just sleep with another guy once or twice.

Instead, she was reportedly in a “full-blown personal and business relationship” with the guy– and even got pregnant with his baby boy!

Apparently, the guy was his wife’s business partner, who owned 70% of the company they had started together back in September. And it appears that even that guy was kept in the dark about his wife’s true background.

“This man is unaware of our current marriage and knows of me only as the father of my wife and kids,” he revealed.

“He is under the impression we’ve divorced already.”

So, his wife’s relationship with the guy started in April 2022– and eventually became intimate by July of that year.

Then, during a work trip to Virginia on April 15, 2023, his wife and the other guy even got engaged!

