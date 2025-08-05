She Walked Out Of A First Date After The Guy Brought His Ex’s Dog With Him And Talked About Her Throughout Dinner

There’s a difference between being on good terms with an ex and never having left the relationship at all. She showed up for a first date expecting to meet someone open to something new, not a man still wrapped up in memories and what-ifs.

When someone brings their emotional baggage and their ex’s pet to dinner, it’s hard not to wonder who the date is really for.

A couple of weeks ago, this woman matched with a guy on a dating app. They have been texting back and forth nonstop since then, and she was thrilled when he asked her out on a first date.

This guy genuinely seemed like a catch: smart, hilarious, and, well, normal. She agreed to meet him for dinner, and after she arrived at the restaurant, he showed up with a golden retriever in tow.

He hadn’t said anything to her about bringing his dog along, so she didn’t panic. Also, she’s a dog lover, so she didn’t mind the adorable third wheel on their dad.

Eventually, she asked about his dog, and he corrected her. The dog belonged to his ex-girlfriend, and he mentioned that he takes care of the dog when his ex is busy.

She thought that was bizarre, but she didn’t say anything. They sat down at the table, ordered food, and this guy launched into giving her the lowdown on his ex, which she did not ask for.

“Like, full-on stories. How they met. How much the dog loves her. Inside jokes. He literally said, ‘You remind me a bit of her,'” she explained.

“Actually, I’m just sitting there awkwardly stabbing my salad while he monologues about their breakup and how they’re still super close. I tried to change the subject a few times, asked about his work, hobbies, anything not-ex-related, and he always looped it back to her.”

“At some point, I said, ‘Hey, just being honest, this feels a little…a lot?’ And he laughed and said I was being immature and insecure because it’s healthy to stay friends with exes.”

It’s one thing to be besties with your ex; it’s another to bring her dog on a first date and spend the entire time talking about the one who got away.

She clarified that she was uncomfortable with the fact that he brought his ex’s dog on their date and then proceeded to give her all the details on their relationship.

She paid for her food and then walked out. Later on, this guy sent her a text insisting she was overdramatic and obviously has some work to do on herself.

She didn’t bother with a reply to him.

Given his reaction, she’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for ending their date over his ex’s dog and the backstory he gave on his ex.

What do you think? Honestly, I would have left as soon as he said it wasn’t his dog!

