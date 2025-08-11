She Dated A Guy Who Forced Her To Eat Meat And Then Laughed About It

alvaro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

You know you’re in the wrong relationship when your boyfriend thinks tricking you into eating meat is hilarious. That’s exactly what happened to TikToker Kirsten (@lil_tachy). She dated a guy who forced her to eat meat.

One night, he invited her over to his place after his mom had made spaghetti. When she got there, he offered her a plate, but she politely declined because she was a vegetarian, and she knew his mom typically put meat in the sauce.

She hasn’t eaten meat since she was 13 years old, and he was aware of this.

He told Kirsten that his mom had set aside some sauce for her and made sure not to put any meat in it because she knew that she was coming over. Kirsten didn’t want to be rude, so she decided to take a plate even though she wasn’t that hungry.

He brought her a plate of spaghetti and proceeded to shove a forkful of noodles in her mouth. As she was chewing, he watched her closely and kept asking her if the spaghetti was good.

Then, she looked down at her plate and saw that there was meat in the sauce. She had swallowed most of it by now.

He burst out laughing because he thought forcing her to eat meat was the funniest thing in the world. He kept chanting about how she just ate meat and broke her streak of 10 years.

She started crying and screaming at him. He got mad and told her that she needed to learn how to take a joke. After that, she continued dating him for six more months.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared the times that their boundaries about eating meat were violated.

“I’m allergic to red meat, and my friend thought it was BS and hid meat in my meal to ‘test it out.’ Then, when I needed to go to the ER, she said I should’ve warned her I was not joking,” commented one user.

“The first time I ate meat (by accident) after years of not eating meat, I literally threw up!” exclaimed another.

“My ex knew I didn’t eat pork since day one. Kept trying to push boundaries by wanting me to try it—even the artificial bacon. We were well into our relationship at that point, and I ended up staying for six years total,” revealed a third.

