Her Date Had A Prosthetic Foot Under His Bed

One time, TikToker Selina’s (@therealrealwitraerae) 19-year-old client came to see her for an appointment and told her all about this guy she was dating.

She met him online, and they’ve been dating for about three months. Everything was going well, so she finally decided to spend the night at his house.

She packed a bag, they went out to dinner, and then returned to his place for the night. She took a shower and placed her water on the nightstand next to the bed.

In the middle of the night, they were chatting when she accidentally knocked over her water. She freaked out and started cleaning up the spill.

As she was grabbing blankets and towels to mop up the mess, she saw something under his bed that gave her the chills.

It was a prosthetic foot, but she didn’t know why he had it because both of his feet were intact and made of flesh.

Once she cleaned up the mess, she jumped back into bed with him and asked him about the prosthetic foot.

The color immediately left his face, and he fumbled to answer her question. Finally, he explained that he was waiting until they were in a committed relationship to tell her that he had a thing for feet.

He also knew that a lot of girls don’t like their feet to be touched, so he bought a prosthetic foot at a garage sale to satisfy himself.

She took her stuff and left. She told him that she had to take some time to think. But she still hasn’t contacted him yet and probably never will again.

What would you do if you found a prosthetic body part in your partner’s house? In the comments section, some TikTok users were weirded out while others thought he was expressing himself in a healthy way.

“It’s a really funny story. I can see how that might freak someone out. I personally would not be freaked out. He found a healthy way to satisfy that need,” commented one user.

“Nope, don’t believe it. Why is it just thrown under the bed??? With his reasoning, it’d be in a velvet bag or box in the closet, not lying around,” pointed out another.

“I honestly wouldn’t have cared. There’s a lot of weird stuff that anybody anywhere can have a thing for…and this sounds harmless. Also, I like my feet being cared for!” exclaimed a third.

