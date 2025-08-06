She Walked Out Of A Date After The Guy Said Women Don’t Need Careers Since They’re Only Looking To Be Taken Care Of

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some first dates make you feel butterflies. Others just leave a pit in your stomach. She was hoping for the first, a chance to meet someone easy to talk to, who respected her ambition and matched her energy.

But just minutes in, it was clear: he didn’t see her as a partner. For someone who’s spent her adult life working hard to build something of her own, that wasn’t just off-putting. It was insulting.

This 30-year-old woman has a job working as a dental assistant full-time. She did not grow up with money and got her first job at 17.

She’s proud of the fact that she can provide for herself, and she’s used to being independent. Not too long ago, she met a man through one of her coworkers, and he asked her out on a date.

She was thrilled to say yes, as he appeared to be relaxed and hilarious. It also seemed like he had his act together, which she found attractive.

The day of her date arrived, and honestly, the initial ten minutes went well. They started talking about their careers, and she mentioned that her dream was to save up enough money to open her own practice in the future.

“He literally laughed and said, ‘Careers are just a phase for women. You’ll get over it when the right guy comes along.’ I paused and asked if he was joking,” she explained.

“He grinned and said, ‘You know I’m right. Most women just work until they find someone to take care of them. Nothing wrong with that, it’s biology.’ I was stunned.”

“I asked him what exactly he thought I’d do until then, just play pretend with my job? He said, ‘I’m just saying, once you have kids, you’ll see. You’ll wanna stay home. It’s natural.'”

mary_markevich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Now she wishes she had thought of something witty or sharp to respond with. Instead, she got up from her seat, said this was not going to work, and walked out.

Her coworker, who had set her up with this guy, told her later on that she should have stayed to finish having dinner with him or let what he said go.

Her coworker felt she was being dramatic and reminded her that this guy is actually quite a catch. To be honest, she felt offended, and what he said during their date didn’t come across as a joke to her.

“He was so confident, like I should be flattered that he saw me as a future stay-at-home wife. I just didn’t expect it to show up on a first date like that.”

Do you think she was wrong to walk out of the date?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski