Her Ex-Husband Made Inappropriate Comments About Her Being A Picky Eater In Front Of Their Bosses, So She Called Him Out For Being A Terrible Cook, And Now He’s Accusing Her Of Ruining His Career

This 30-year-old woman is a picky eater– a trend that goes all the way back to her childhood.

As a kid, it was impossible for her to eat a bunch of different foods. She was also eventually diagnosed with sensory issues related to eating– which fuels at least some of her pickiness.

But, as she got older, things did get better. She learned how to cook dishes that she both enjoyed and were nutritionally healthy.

“Mainly, I don’t like foods that are drenched in fat and feel heavy,” she said.

By the time she turned 20-years-old, she then landed a well-paying job. So, she opted to try out a ready-meal delivery service since she hated cooking and knew these meal options were still healthy.

After she turned 21, however, she wound up marrying a guy named Pete– who was 23 at the time. And apparently, Pete was always insistent on cooking and making her try new foods.

That’s why, even though she found the meal kits to be cheaper and easier time savers– which allowed her to put more effort into her career or hobbies– Pete was extremely against her ordering the ready meals.

Instead, he would always cook her meals that she wound up hating. Apparently, they always just tasted awful to her and would leave her with bad stomach pains afterward.

This trend continued in their marriage, too, and she claims her “pickiness” was what ultimately led to their divorce about three years later.

