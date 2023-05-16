Her Ex Showed Up To Her Birthday Party Unannounced With The Girl He Left Her For, And Now He Wants To Be Friends

This 23-year-old girl celebrated her birthday this weekend, and the 21-year-old guy that she used to date showed up to her party unannounced.

She and her ex broke up 8 months ago, and since then, she has not seen nor spoken to him at all, so you can see why she was shocked when he walked into her party.

She dated her ex for 9 months, and their breakup was ugly because he began seeing another girl while also dating her at the same time.

He was the one who dumped her, and he also said he wasn’t interested in a serious relationship with her, yet he turned around and began seriously dating this other girl.

Post-breakup, she did not stay friends with her ex, she deleted his number and she removed him from her social media accounts.

Her ex had even maintained that he did not want to be her friend because it was more respectful for everyone involved.

“We have mutual friends, and I guess he literally just decided to invite himself and showed up with his new girlfriend that he left me for,” she explained.

“He told my friend that he wanted to make amends with me, but he didn’t even apologize to me, he just pulled me aside and said, “I don’t want to make your birthday awkward” (even though him showing up uninvited already made it awkward).”

“I just said to him that it’s a public venue, and he’s free to do what he wants. That was the only conversation we had. His girlfriend had no clue who I was at all, and she started talking to me, and I just talked to her normally but didn’t tell her about anything.”

