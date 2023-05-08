Her Mom Gifted Her Money For Her Wedding, But After The Venue Ruined Her Wedding Day, Her Mom Expects Her To Give Her The Money She Got As A Refund

When it comes to wedding etiquette, should you return a gift if you choose to cancel your wedding?

What if you were granted a decent amount of money, but the venue ruined your special day and offered a refund; do you gift back the money that was gifted to you in the first place?

There is no easy way to answer this question.

A couple recently got married in Florida, and the bride’s mother graciously gifted them $5,000 for their wedding as a Christmas gift.

In hindsight, the venue they were looking to book had a $5,000 minimum. The couple knew they would go over budget, but the gesture from the bride’s mom was super sweet and very much appreciated.

Long story short, the venue and their planners waited to start organizing the wedding just 2 months before the ceremony. During this time, they did not return emails or phone calls.

While the whole process was extremely stressful, the company made many mistakes the day of, ultimately ruining the bride and groom’s special day.

As disappointed as they were, the venue offered to refund them a portion of the costs. While this helped them relieve some of their stress, the bride’s mother decided to make it worse by asking for a portion of her money back.

The total costs for the wedding were roughly over $10,000, including hair, make-up, vendors, flights, and hotels.

