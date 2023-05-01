Her Stepdaughter Is Angry At Her Husband For Playing Favorites Because He’s Missing Her Prom For Their Younger Daughter’s Cheerleading Competition

Have you ever made plans for a trip far in advance, and then as the year progresses, a bunch of important events gets scheduled for the same time you booked your vacation?

This happened to one mom whose vacation plans have now gotten in the way of big events for her daughters, including her stepdaughter’s senior prom.

She’s 36-years-old and has been married to her husband, Josh, for 10 years. She has an 18-year-old stepdaughter named Riley, and together, she and Josh have Lauren, who is 9.

About a year ago, she booked plane tickets to Tennessee for one of her best friend’s bachelorette parties.

Lauren has a cheerleading competition scheduled for that weekend, and she absolutely has to have a parent traveling with her. So the plan was for Josh to take Lauren while she was out of town.

However, after her trip to Tennessee was booked and paid for, Riley’s senior prom dates were announced. Of course, it falls on the same weekend as the bachelorette trip and the cheerleading competition.

Riley really wants to have her family with her on her prom day so she can take pictures with her. It will also be a really important day because this is the only prom she’s ever had since her school doesn’t host junior proms.

Riley’s prom is on a Friday, which is the same day Josh and Lauren have to leave for the competition.

“We did ask the cheer director if a friend’s mom could bring her, and my husband could meet her thereafter, but they said no,” she explained.

