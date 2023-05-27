His Sister Said Her Wedding Was Child-Free, But When He Realized She Had Lied, He Confronted Her

It’s a shame when a special event is tarnished because someone lied or caused a scene.

One man recently confronted his sister at her wedding when he discovered she had invited their other nieces and nephews to the ceremony after telling him he wasn’t allowed to bring his daughter.

He’s 46 years old and has a 29-year-old sister named Tracy. Although he and Tracy have never been super close, they’ve always had a pretty good relationship. That is, until recently.

Tracy got married a little while ago and made it clear that she wanted to have a kid-free wedding. He has a 12-year-old daughter named Ella, and he asked Tracy if she could make an exception so Ella could attend the wedding.

Unfortunately, Tracy said Ella couldn’t go because her child-free rule was pretty strict. So, he arranged for Ella to stay at a friend’s house for a few days because the wedding was in a different city.

When he got to the wedding, he was surprised to see a few older kids there, including some of his nieces and nephews.

Before the wedding, he didn’t think to ask if his siblings were bringing their kids because he thought the child-free rule applied to everyone.

He asked his brother why he had brought his kids to the wedding, and his brother had been told that the child-free rule only applied to younger kids at a disruptive age.

“It was obvious Tracy lied to me about not bringing Ella,” he said.

