This Wedding Dress Took Over 200 Hours To Sew And Features 50,890 Swarovski Crystals

Attaching crystals to dresses is nothing new. But this one gown isn’t like anything you’ve ever seen before.

A wedding dress boasting over 50,000 Swarovski crystals debuted at the Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show, instantly becoming every bride’s dream garment.

On April 14, 2023, an Italian bridal shop named Michela Ferriero snagged the Guinness World Record for most crystals sewn on a wedding dress. As a result, the ensemble delivers more glitz and glamor than you can even imagine!

Michela Ferriero is a luxury brand that employs the finest fabrics and takes precious care with its embroideries. They specialize in custom-made wedding gowns.

The record-breaking dress contains 50,890 crystals, to be exact. It gives off a form-fitting shape and features a sheer, gauzy material and an open back.

The previous world record was held by a bridal shop located in Istanbul, Turkey. It was presented on January 29, 2011, and was made with 45,024 crystals.

Co-founder Michaela Ferriero designed the dress and led the project. The dress was created over the course of four months.

Michaela worked with a pattern maker and a group of seamstresses to turn the design into a reality.

It took 200 hours to sew each crystal onto the gown individually. First, crystals were sewn on the dress’s tulle base. Then, they were affixed to the bodice and gloves, and finally, crystal chains were added to the back.

