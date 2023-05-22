His Twin Sister Keeps Spending Their Dad’s Money Even After Graduating From College, And He Finally Said Something

When two siblings go down different paths in life, it can often lead to competition and comparison.

One young man recently argued with his family after commenting that his dad pays more for his sister’s living expenses than his.

He is 22 years old and has a twin sister. Their parents are divorced but still get along, so they’ve stayed in each other’s lives. They grew up in Dallas, Texas, but his sister moved to Austin to attend a liberal arts school.

Although they’re twins, he and his sister are pretty different, especially at this point in their lives.

His sister went to an expensive college further away to pursue a bachelor’s degree, while he decided to live at home and got a scholarship to a local school where he’d get a bachelor of science degree. They both recently celebrated their college graduations.

His sister wants to stay in Austin and move into an apartment their dad is paying for. He describes his dad as a “pushover,” especially because not only will he be paying his sister’s rent, but he also insisted the entire family went to Austin to help her move in multiple times.

While he and his dad helped his sister set up her apartment, he noticed that most of the time, his sister hardly did anything.

“My sister has barely helped, much preferring to grab lunch with our mom and hang out at the dog park while my dad and I slave away,” he explained.

The other day, after he and his dad finished hours of work, his sister returned from a nice lunch with their mom. The next morning, they had more work to do, but his sister told them they couldn’t return to the apartment until 1:00 pm because she “needed her sleep.”

