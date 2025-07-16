His Wife Slid Into A Celebrity’s DMs, And Her Crush Has Crossed A Line

F8 \ Suport Ukraine - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Having a celebrity crush is one thing; it’s fun, safe, something most people laugh off. But when your partner starts turning that crush into a running bit, a nickname, a habit of flirting with the idea of someone else, it stops being cute.

Because even if it’s someone famous, the message underneath is loud: you’re not who I daydream about anymore.

It’s not about insecurity. It’s about emotional boundaries—the kind that get chipped away when a fantasy stops living in someone’s head and starts bleeding into real life.

And once that line is crossed, even a message that goes unanswered can feel like a betrayal you never saw coming.

This 36-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife have been with one another for the last seven years. Three years ago, they tied the knot, and they have children together.

Now, his wife is completely and utterly obsessed with Morgan Wallen, the country pop singer. His wife’s little celebrity crush never seemed to be toxic.

His wife would say she found Morgan Wallen handsome and gushed over his music, but she never took it further than that.



“She brings him up occasionally and light-heartedly to anyone who will listen, and she references him as ‘Daddy,’ not only around me but at me sometimes,” he explained.

“I laughed it off at first. But a few months ago I told her how I no longer thought it was cute and that it made me feel uncomfortable.”

He and his wife don’t usually get envious, and they have an open phone policy. One day, he was rocking one of their babies in his arms when he saw that his wife’s phone was open to her Instagram DMs.

He took a quick peek and saw that his wife had slid into Morgan Wallen’s DMs and attempted to ‘shoot her shot’ with the celeb.

His wife sent Morgan Wallen messages while she was at a bachelorette party a week ago, and he’s convinced that what she had to drink fueled her choice to reach out to him.

“It was nothing too personal/intimate. No pictures were sent or anything vulgar. But I couldn’t help shake the feeling of being extremely uncomfortable [with] it. She was definitely shooting a shot and opening a line to another man.”

“No matter how unlikely it would be that he would see her message, let alone respond, I just haven’t quite been able to drop it out of my mind. It still feels like infidelity to me.”

“I know the impossibility of her hooking up with a celebrity from an Instagram DM, and I’m sure that would be her excuse to me to make it seem ok. ‘He would never respond to me, so what I did was harmless.’ However, I can’t stop playing scenarios in my head about what would happen if he actually did respond, how far would she go?”

Do you think his wife crossed a line?

