She Screamed At A Stranger For Taking Her Dog Off His Leash Without Permission

Dog parks come with their own set of social rules. You clean up after your pet, you respect space, and above all, you don’t make decisions about someone else’s animal.

So when a random woman took it upon herself to unleash a dog that wasn’t hers, she wasn’t being friendly, she was being wildly out of line.

What followed wasn’t just a nervous dog bolting into chaos, it was a moment that made it crystal clear: some people treat boundaries like suggestions, and then act shocked when you push back.

Recently, this 25-year-old woman took her rescued dog Max to their local park. While Max is a sweetie, he’s not the best without his leash on, and he is especially wary of strangers.

At the enormous park they like to visit, leashes are a requirement for dogs to be there, so she always has a leash snapped to Max’s collar.

“Anyway, I’m sitting on a bench giving him water when this random lady walks over with her golden retriever off-leash,” she explained.

“I say, ‘Hey, he’s not super social, just giving you a heads-up.’ She smiles and goes, ‘Oh, they’ll be fine!’ and before I can even react, she reaches down and unclips Max’s leash. Literally. Just unhooked it. Without asking.”

“I nearly screamed. Max bolts into the field and full-on panics when her dog tries to play with him, starts barking, trying to hide behind trees, totally freaked out.”

Someone jogging past helped her grab Max, thankfully. She was shaken up, and Max was quivering, when the woman who had unleashed him told her she should have trained Max to act better.

Well, she absolutely melted down on this woman. She screamed at her that she should never take someone’s dog off a leash without permission, as it could result in an injury.

The woman literally rolled her eyes and said she was being hostile for no reason. A few other women in the park with their dogs began to look at her like she was unhinged.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to freak out on this woman, and if perhaps walking off would have been a better solution.

