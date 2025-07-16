His Fiancée’s Been Slipping Laxatives Into His Pre-Workout Supplement To Get Him To Stop Going To The Gym

It’s one thing to feel unsupported. It’s another to find out your partner has been secretly sabotaging your health just to keep you from doing something that makes you feel good.

What started as gym time—a few hours a week for sanity, strength, and space—turned into something twisted. Because when someone jokes about slipping laxatives into your pre-workout, and you realize it wasn’t a joke at all, it’s not funny.

It’s controlling. It’s humiliating. It’s a total breach of trust. And now he’s stuck wondering what’s worse: that she did it, or that she saw it as no big deal.

This 31-year-old man’s 40-year-old fiancée has never been supportive of his gym habits. Instead, she pretty much hates that he takes time for himself.

He normally goes to the gym three days each week, and he spends approximately two hours in the gym each time he goes. So that’s six hours total he’s spending on self-care in a given week.

“My family once overheard her telling someone jokingly, ‘If you don’t want your man going to the gym, put laxatives in his preworkout! That’s what I do,'” he explained.

“I was wondering why I was spending so much gym time in the bathroom. I even told her about it, and she never revealed any of this to me.”

“She mentions often that I have issues with constipation, so I feel like she’ll try to justify it by saying she was doing me a favor.”

His family only brought this information to him a couple of days ago, and he’s hurt that his fiancée decided to put laxatives in his pre-workout supplement in an effort to get him to stop going to the gym.

He’s not sure if it’s even worth confronting his fiancée over, though, since he knows she will immediately go on the defensive.

I just can’t get over the fact that she would willingly try to make him sick in order to get her way. That’s diabolical territory.

What do you think?

