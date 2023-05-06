In Scotland, Every New Mom Receives A Free Baby Box, And Here’s What’s Inside

Ever since August 2017, mothers in Scotland have received a free baby box full of essential items for their newborns.

This practice is unheard of in the US, and so many people were curious to see what exactly comes in the box.

Vanessa Kanbi (@vanessakanbi) gives viewers a quick look at what’s inside. First, the most remarkable thing about the actual box itself is that it can be used as a bed for the baby. It comes with a mattress, a mattress protector, and two fitted sheets.

Not only do these beds help promote safe sleeping and reduce infant death rates, but they can also serve as a convenient portable sleep space.

The contents inside the box include board books, a digital thermometer, vouchers for free diapers, socks, a play mat, a bath towel, and various toys.

There are also a bunch of clothes ranging in size from newborn to three-months-old.

American moms were amazed by this program since the only thing they received after giving birth was a hefty bill.

“In America, you get charged for skin-to-skin with your baby,” commented one viewer.

“When I gave birth to my twins in the US, there was a fee for them to be held up so I could see them during my C-section,” stated another.

