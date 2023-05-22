Is Your Man Suddenly Acting Hot And Cold? Here Are Three Possible Reasons Why

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

There’s nothing more confusing than when you’re going strong with a guy just for him to pull away.

If you’re a girl in the dating scene, you know exactly what I’m talking about. One minute, everything is wonderful. You’re seeing a man, hanging out and talking a lot, and he seems to be seriously into you.

But then, out of nowhere, the tides change, and you feel him pull back from your life.

You may start to worry and wonder what you could have done wrong. Plus, you are left without any clue about where he stands. Will you stop talking? Will he come back, and will you both move forward toward a relationship? Who knows.

This phenomenon, while downright annoying, is not rare. Instead, it is just the harsh reality that many single women encounter: sometimes, men go “hot and cold.”

But even though this cycle is pretty common, there are a few different reasons why your new guy might be icing you out all of a sudden.

Why Your Guy Is So Hot And Cold

First of all, it’s important to realize that even though you might be seeing a new guy, they still have a completely separate, individual life.

