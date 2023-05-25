She Told Her Older Sister To Deal With The Consequences After Her Sister Knowingly Married And Had Kids With An Unstable Person Who Wound Up In Jail

This 25-year-old woman and her older sister, Bethany, have never had a close relationship.

Bethany is actually 12 years older than her. So, when she was just 6 years old, her sister was already heading off to college.

Then, following college graduation, Bethany wound up meeting a man named Adam– who could never hold down a job and was constantly getting in trouble with the law.

According to her, everyone advised Bethany to move on from Adam for these reasons, too. Yet, her sister went against her family’s perspective and ultimately married Adam.

“Because Bethany said that she had a ‘thing for bad boys’ and that Adam made her feel edgy and exciting,” she recalled.

Anyway, Bethany and Adam then had four children together. Their oldest, named Amelia, is 7 years old. Afterward, they welcomed twin boys– Jack and Niko– who are 3 years old. Finally, their youngest daughter, Rae, just turned 2.

Just after Rae was welcomed into the world, though, everything went sideways.

Adam was ultimately charged with a very serious crime. So, at the very least, he will be spending the next six years behind bars– leaving Bethany to be a single mother.

Now, her parents would love to help out her sister. But they’re now in their sixties, and it’s not easy to help with the kids when they’re no longer babies. Instead, the kids are full-on toddlers who can easily outrun her parents, making the arrangement unrealistic.

