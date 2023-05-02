She’s About To Get Married, And She Blew Up On Her Sister For Wanting To Bring Her Infant Daughter To Her Wedding

If you’re planning a wedding and want to make it kid-free, then you’d hope that all your guests would comply without causing any problems. But would you be willing to make an exception if their situation was dire?

One woman recently got into an argument with her sister, who told her she’d need to bring her infant to her wedding ceremony after she announced she was having a child-free wedding.

She’s 30-years-old and getting married later this year. One of the things she and her fiancé decided to make official during the planning process was that they wouldn’t be having any young kids attend the wedding.

“We don’t have anything against kids but just want everything to go as smoothly as possible, so we decided no kids under 10,” she explained.

Her sister Alice is 28-years-old and recently became a mother. Alice has been going through a very hard time. She lost her husband a few months ago and already had to drop out of being a bridesmaid for the wedding. Now, she’s struggling with the idea of being unable to bring her baby.

Her niece is six-months-old, and by the wedding date, she’ll be just about to turn one. She thinks that she’s still too young to be at a wedding.

Alice still asked if she could bring her daughter to the wedding, considering all they’ve been through in the last few months.

She thinks Alice is “insane,” especially because there are a lot of guests with young children who are making special arrangements with babysitters so they can attend the wedding. She offered to put Alice in touch with some of her friend’s trusted sitters.

However, Alice was uncomfortable with that idea and refused. So, Alice decided she wouldn’t be attending the wedding since there was no way for her to bring her baby.

