She’s Not Attending Her Sister’s Wedding Because She Doesn’t Want To Wear The Bridesmaid Dress Her Sister Picked Out For Her

Have you ever had to wear something you hated for someone’s wedding? A lot of women who were once bridesmaids have horror stories of awful dresses they had to wear during a ceremony.

But have you ever been asked by a bride or groom to wear something specific to their wedding as a guest?

One young woman recently got into an argument with her sister after she told her she wouldn’t be attending her wedding because she refused to wear a certain dress for the night.

She’s 18-years-old, and her sister is 21. Her sister will be getting married this summer and has planned her dream wedding. Everything is good to go, including the cake, flowers, and bridesmaid dresses.

She’s not a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding, yet she does have to follow a dress code for the wedding. Her sister wants all the women on their side of the family to wear matching dresses, even if they’re not in the bridal party.

Recently, her sister sat her down with other family members and showed them the matching dresses she wanted them to wear.

“They were cute, flowy pink gowns with lace around the neck area,” she recalled.

“We all loved them, but I had a problem. They were short-sleeved.”

Although she realizes because the wedding is in the summer, everyone will want to wear short sleeves. However, she does not. She has a lot of scars on her arms and does not want them to be seen during the wedding.

