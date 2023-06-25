He Was Asked To Resign From His High School Teaching Job After He Wrote Students Up In His Class For Behaving Badly

Recently, a high school teacher was asked to resign after writing up students for behaviors such as cheating on tests, sleeping in class, and using inappropriate language.

The teacher, Jeff Yalden (@jeff_yalden), has taken to TikTok to explain the events that led to his resignation, and he’s also speaking up about how he had been treated unfairly by the school administration.

He was invited to be a World History and U.S. Government teacher to assist the students in that class with finishing up their last exam of the school year.

During the class, he reprimanded the students who were acting up and emailed their parents about their conduct.

Not long afterward, he was threatened by a parent over email, and things got so out of hand that the school board decided it would be best to ask him to resign from his teaching position.

Yalden claims that he was just doing his job and did not regret being the teacher that he was. He also explained that he would not let students get away with disrespectful behavior.

“I know we are growing up in unusual times today, but we need to stop making the excuses for our children and start holding them accountable for their words, their actions, their behaviors, their choices they make and stop minimizing these things,” he said.

He refuses to compromise his values or ignore the fact that students are lying, cheating, stealing, and sleeping in his class. Yalden believes in discipline and respect and that students must follow the rules and earn their grades.

He expects students to show up to class with a writing utensil, be on time, and not leave whenever they want.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.