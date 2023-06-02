Her Stepmom And Dad Are Planning To Use The Same Name She Has Already Picked Out For Her Daughter

For some people, baby names are very sacred. There are a lot of future parents walking around who have had a baby name list going on for years and know exactly what they want to name their future child.

When someone close to you uses the name you reserved for your future child, it can be really frustrating.

One woman is at a standstill with her dad and stepmother after discovering they were planning to use the same name she had already picked out for her daughter.

She’s 25 years old and has a very particular family situation.

Her dad had her when he was in his early 20s. He eventually remarried and is with her stepmother, Elle. Interestingly, Elle isn’t much older than her, as she’s 34.

Right now, she and Elle are pregnant at the same time. Elle is slightly more pregnant at 34 weeks, but she’s right behind her at 32 weeks. Coincidentally, they’re both expecting baby girls.

Ever since she was little, she knew she’d want to name her first-born daughter Elizabeth after her grandmother.

She was very close with her grandmother, as she spent a lot of time with her growing up while her dad was in medical school.

She and her partner love the name Elizabeth and decided their daughter’s full name would be Elizabeth Katherine in honor of their grandmothers.

