His Girlfriend Said He Humiliated Her After He Bought Her Best Friend A More Expensive Birthday Gift Than She Did

This 28-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 26, and his girlfriend has a 25-year-old female best friend that he has ended up coming friends with, too, because of his girlfriend.

Frequently, when he and his girlfriend hang out or do things together, her best friend will tag along, so he really has gotten to know her quite well, and he likes being friends with her too.

His girlfriend’s best friend also likes some things that he does, but his girlfriend doesn’t, like cars and sports, so he can really relate to her.

“For my birthday a few months ago, this friend bought me a sports jersey of my hometown’s team, which I had only mentioned once briefly to her, so it was a very unexpected awesome gift,” he explained.

“The jersey was not cheap (at least $80), so I definitely wanted to return the favor when her birthday came along.”

His girlfriend’s best friend celebrated her birthday a few days ago, and he and his girlfriend were invited to her celebratory birthday dinner.

His girlfriend’s best friend also invited some more of their mutual friends along, so it was quite the gathering.

He really tried his hardest to pick out a meaningful gift for his girlfriend’s best friend, and so he wound up purchasing her concert tickets for a musician that she really likes.

He spent around $150 on the tickets, and he was positive that she was going to be thrilled with the gift.

