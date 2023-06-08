His Wife Is Completely Jealous Of His Pretty Secretary And Even Acts Very Hateful Towards Her

This 39-year-old guy has a 38-year-old wife named Susan, and they have been in a relationship ever since they were in the early part of their 20s.

He and Susan grew up lower-class, but that only inspired him to want to do even better for his own family. He and Susan do have 2 daughters, who are 10 and 3, and they really inspire him to be successful.

He never attended college, but he did create his own company when he was pretty young. Over the past 20 years, he really has been able to grow it nicely.

“I met Susan soon after things started taking off, and she’s always been incredibly supportive of everything I do and how much work I put into it, even when that meant I had to put in long hours and wasn’t able to see the kids as much as I wanted to during difficult times,” he explained.

“Thanks to that, I’ve been able to grow it into quite a successful business. We’re not super rich, but we’re doing very well, especially considering where we came from.”

Susan did have a job initially, but now she’s a stay-at-home mom. He’s supportive of Susan choosing that path, but he also would be alright with her getting a job if she wanted that.

Anyway, he has a great marriage with Susan, and he’s still very in love with her. Unfortunately, there is a problem in their marriage, and it’s his 22-year-old secretary named Kate.

He hired Kate a bit under a year ago after he figured that he could use some help last summer. Kate applied to work for him right out of college, and she seemed to be even more qualified than he expected.

Kate is intelligent, diligent, wonderful with people, and has an upbeat personality. Kate turned into the best decision he has ever made at his company.

