TikToker Karlie (@unbreakablemomma) revealed that she packs a meal for her son when they go out to eat at a restaurant, sparking a lively debate among many parents in the comments section.

“Call me cheap, call me whatever, but if we’re going out to a restaurant, I’m packing my kid a meal,” Karlie started the video.

She then dives into the many reasons why she chooses to do this. So on Friday nights, Karlie and her family get together for dinner.

And it doesn’t make sense to Karlie to spend money on a kid’s meal at a restaurant when her child will most likely waste the food anyway.

“For one, you want me to pay $6.99 for chicken tenders and fries that my son is going to throw half of it on the floor. You’re crazy,” she said.

She also pointed out that whatever she packs for her son will be healthier than the food the restaurant has to offer.

In the video, Karlie showed off the dinner she prepared for her child that day. The meal consisted of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sliced bananas, mild cheddar cheese cubes, and a chocolate bar for dessert.

She added that by bringing her son his own meal, he would not have to wait for a server to take his order and could begin eating immediately. Plus, he isn’t picky about what he eats as long as he can start eating when he wants to.

While at a restaurant outing, Karlie usually gets her son chocolate milk as a little “takeout treat.” And if he specifically requests something like a grilled cheese sandwich, she will make sure he gets it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.