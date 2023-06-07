She Told Her Cousin She Can’t Be A Bridesmaid In Her Wedding Because It’s The Same Week As Her College Graduation

When two big events are scheduled for the same day or weekend, choosing which one to attend can be a real struggle.

One young woman recently told her cousin she couldn’t be a bridesmaid in her wedding because it’s the same week as her college graduation.

She has a 24-year-old cousin named Polly, who is getting ready to get married in Puerto Rico next year. It’s very exciting for their family since Polly is the first one in their generation to get married.

Although she and Polly aren’t very close, they’re the only two girls in their generation of cousins, so Polly asked her to be a bridesmaid.

She was very flattered to be invited as part of the bridal party, but there was one big problem. Polly’s wedding is scheduled for the day after her college graduation ceremony.

“At my school, graduation consists of week-long events, traditions, and ceremonies,” she explained.

She didn’t have a high school graduation due to the pandemic, and her entire freshman year was online, so she’s been looking forward to participating in all the festivities during the week leading up to the ceremony.

She’ll still be able to attend Polly’s wedding ceremony since it’s the day after graduation. Still, she had to tell Polly that she, unfortunately, couldn’t be a bridesmaid since she couldn’t participate in any of the pre-wedding events.

“My cousin got very upset and basically told me I’m being selfish for putting my wants over our family and [threatened] to not invite me to the wedding,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.