She Was Chased Home By A Man On Rollerblades Who Then Stared At Her Through The Window

When you were a kid, did you ever have a scary run-in with a stranger that still makes you shudder to this day?

One woman had that kind of experience in her small hometown in Pennsylvania, and it sounds super creepy.

She was a little girl in the 90s and grew up in a small college town in Pennsylvania. She lived in a one-story house with her mom and brother. Their home was right around the corner from Indiana University.

Unfortunately, her mom wasn’t very good to her and her brother growing up. She didn’t have great parenting skills and often left her and her brother home alone, even when they were little.

One afternoon, her mom announced that she was going to the grocery store, which was about a 10-15 minute walk from their house.

“She asked me to go along, and I chose to stay home this day,” she recalled.

“I don’t remember specifically why. A few minutes after she leaves, I change my mind.”

She remembers looking out the window and seeing her mom and brother about to cross an intersection. So, she ran outside and called them to wait for her. But her mom instructed her to grab a jacket first.

She ran back into the house and quickly grabbed her jacket. But when she ran back outside, her mom and brother were gone and nowhere to be seen.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.