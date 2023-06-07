She’s Sharing Her Recipe For A Hot Girl Summer Salad

Trying to lose weight has never been easy, but it gets even tougher when the temperature outside takes a nosedive.

As a result, many people tend to put on a few pounds over the winter, and that’s okay. But now that the weather has been warming up, you might be looking to shed those extra pounds and sculpt your summer body.

TikToker Jayria (@herdresscode) is introducing her recipe for “hot girl summer salad,” which has taken TikTok by storm.

This salad will snatch your waist and keep you slim and trim. Jayria lost a total of twenty pounds after eating it consistently. Whenever she gains a little weight, she always comes back to this salad.

The prep for the hot girl summer salad is super simple. You can make it ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator so you’ll have lunch for days to come.

Its foundation mainly consists of freshly diced green bell peppers, cucumbers, and red onion, so it’s crunchy, filling, and full of flavor.

Technically, any color of bell pepper will work for this recipe, but if you wish to stay true to the original recipe, green peppers are what you should use.

After chopping the vegetables, transfer them to a bowl. Next, season them with garlic powder, black pepper, and paprika. Add sunflower seeds, pepperoncini peppers, and hard-boiled eggs.

The eggs are optional, but they help enhance the taste of the salad and will stave off your hunger for hours.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.