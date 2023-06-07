She Took Her 4-Year-Old Niece To The Hairdresser To Get Her Hair Shaved, And Her Sister Was Appalled When She Found Out

Some parents are very sensitive when it comes to their children’s hair. Some only want their child’s hair cut a certain way and will only go to a trusted hairdresser to get it done.

One woman recently upset her sister after having her niece’s head shaved at a hairdresser’s when it was too matted to be fixed.

Her sister has a four-year-old daughter named Lexi. Lexi has curly hair that requires a lot of daily maintenance and care.

Unfortunately, her sister’s husband recently entered the hospital and was there for about a week. Her sister was very stressed out and running around like crazy.

While stopping by her sister’s house to drop off some food, she noticed that the place was a mess, and so was Lexi’s hair.

Her sister clearly didn’t have enough time to care for Lexi’s hair, which showed. She offered to take care of Lexi for a few days and bring her to her home so her sister could focus on her husband.

With Lexi in her care, she tried to fix her hair at home but couldn’t. It was very matted, and there was no way she could take care of it herself.

“I went to a hair salon to see if they could fix it, but it would be $50 an hour for them to brush out the hair,” she explained.

The only other option was for the hairdresser to shave Lexi’s head. She waited a day for her sister to respond and give her the okay to do it, but she never answered. So the following day, she had the hairdresser shave Lexi’s head.

