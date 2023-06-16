She Just Found Out That The Guy She’s Been Hooking Up With For 2 Years Is Married With A Child, So She’s Considering Telling His Wife The Truth

This 42-year-old woman met a 32-year-old guy on a dating app, and they both agreed that they were just looking for something consistent yet casual.

They began seeing one another about once or twice every month at her house, and they did put a label on things; friends with benefits. From the get-go, everything was wonderful between them, and the sparks sure did fly.

Now, she was super honest with him and revealed that although she was separated, her divorce was turning into a really lengthy and terrible thing.

He reassured her that he really wasn’t bothered by that and that he considered them to be friends, so if she ever needed any kind of help, he would be happy to step in.

“We would hang out, eat, cuddle, and talk all day,” she explained. “He always wore an old bracelet that said “DADDY,” and he said it was gifted to him as a joke whenever I asked him about it.”

“At this point, you might be thinking, how did you not know for almost two years? But I am just the type of person that will believe everyone until they give me a reason not to. We did take little breaks when he went abroad for a project and when I was seeing someone. But we always kept in touch and checked in on each other.”

“One day, out of nowhere, I just felt like something was off and that he could be married. Nothing happened, and I didn’t find out anything. It was purely a sixth sense revelation I had out of the blue.”

So, she decided to send him a text message asking him if he was married. He replied back that he was married, and he didn’t try to lie about it at all; he cut right to the chase.

She then followed up with wanting to know how long ago he had gotten married, and he said it wasn’t any time recently. He also admitted that he has a kid.

