A Guide To What Your Bridal Party Should And Shouldn’t Pay For When It Comes To Your Wedding

Expenses are always a big topic when it comes to planning a wedding, and specifically, who is going to pay for what.

While some parents offer to pay for the entire wedding for their children, some people decide to split up the costs more evenly. Bridal parties are traditionally expected to contribute some of their own personal time and money to your wedding, but which aspects should be covered by you instead?

One thing that is common for the bridal party to pay for is their own attire. The bridesmaid dresses, the groomsmen’s outfits, and any accessories involved with completing the look are typically covered by the individual.

So, it’s important to be mindful of this when choosing what outfits you would like them to wear. If you’ve had your eye on a line of designer dresses for your girls, think about if everyone would be able to afford such an expense.

Otherwise, you can have the bridal party select their own attire or offer to pay for the outfits that you want them to wear.

If you decide to hire a professional hair stylist and makeup artist to do your bridesmaids’ makeup, it is common and courteous that you will pay for this experience for your bridal party.

This is often a fun treat for the girls and would be a great gesture for you to give to them as a thank you for being a part of your special day. Or, if you’d prefer, you can always ask the bridesmaids to do their own hair and makeup to save on this expense.

When it comes to paying for things like travel and accommodation, it’s best to be thoughtful toward your bridal party’s schedules and their wallets.

Many brides these days love to throw large destination bachelorette parties, and while this is always fun, be courteous of others if you’re having a destination wedding in addition to this vacation. People in your bridal party may struggle to be able to afford two separate trips and hotel stays, and taking that much time off of work is often inconceivable.

