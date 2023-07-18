She Asked Her Brother To Pay For Her Daughter’s Toys After Her Niece Maliciously Broke Them

It’s no secret that some little kids can be destructive. Unfortunately, there are little ones out there who love to take their energy out on material items and break things. Eventually, they must learn that it’s not okay to constantly destroy stuff.

One woman was very upset after her niece destroyed several of her daughter’s things while her brother-in-law and his family were in town. When she asked him to reimburse her for what his daughter wrecked, it started some drama.

She’s 34-years-old and has a 6-year-old daughter named Charlotte. Her brother-in-law Luke is married to her stepsister, Ana, and has two kids. He has a 9-year-old daughter named Rue from a previous marriage and a four-year-old daughter named Lola with Ana.

Luke, Ana, and their daughters have been staying at her house for a visit along with their parents.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Rue decided to do something naughty.

“Two days ago, Rue snuck into my daughter’s playroom and broke several of her toys [and] things,” she said.

“This was all captured on nanny-cam. Rue has always been destructive, and Luke has always been less than forthcoming with paying up for the things she’s broken, though, to be fair, we have never asked him to.”

She was especially angered this time around since Rue’s malicious behavior was caught on camera and because, despite the numerous incidents regarding Rue being destructive, her parents haven’t done anything to get her to stop.

Some of the things Rue destroyed were also very valuable, including a few custom-made costumes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.