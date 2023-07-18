She And Her Daughter Thought It Would Be Fun To Put Their Halloween Decorations Up In July, But Her Husband Got Mad At Them For Doing This

Have you ever put up decorations for a holiday early because you were just so excited about it?

For instance, I’m one of those people who likes to get her Christmas decorations up as soon as Thanksgiving is over because they make me happy.

One woman and her young daughter decided putting up their Halloween decorations in July would be fun, but then her husband got mad at them for doing so.

She’s married and lives with her husband and kids. The other night, she and her eight-year-old daughter thought putting up some Halloween decorations would be a fun, spontaneous activity.

Putting up Halloween decorations was never much of a family tradition, as she’s been a stay-at-home mom and would often decorate the inside of their house alone. But since she’s getting a procedure done in August and will be out of commission for weeks, she and her daughter thought getting the decorations up early would be exciting.

That night, her husband was going out with one of their kids, but before they left, she asked him to bring a box of new Halloween decorations she had bought up from downstairs.

“He did, no problem,” she recalled.

“My daughter and I spent about 20 to 30 minutes just decorating the mantel. When he came home that night, I was in bed with our youngest.”

When her husband got home, he walked through the door and was angrily taken aback. Unfortunately, he was very upset to see that the Halloween decorations were up and that she hadn’t told him she’d be decorating with their daughter, even though she had him grab the decor from their basement.

