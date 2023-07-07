A Guy Accidentally Bumped Into Her While Ice Skating, And Then She Went On A Mission To Find This Meet-Cute Guy

It often seems like the only ways to meet the future love of your life are through a dating app or at work. Neither is ideal, but how else are you going to meet someone?

Meet-cutes, which are charming first encounters between two individuals that lead to the blossoming of a romantic relationship, only happen in movies. Right?

Well, actually, they can occur outside of fiction, too. This real-life meet-cute story is basically straight out of a rom-com, and it’ll have you smiling from ear to ear.

TikToker Anna (@anna_elysian) captured an adorable moment on camera of a guy who appeared to accidentally bump into her at a skating rink, causing them both to lose their balance and fall to the ground.

In the video, the guy got back on his feet, then moved to help her up from the ground, holding both of her hands. Anna shared the video to TikTok, urging viewers to help her find the guy.

It gained over a million and a half views, and many people wondered if she had had any success getting in touch with him. She posted a follow-up video explaining how they had met and everything that had happened since posting the initial clip.

On Friday night, she went ice skating. While there, she wanted to film a video to post on Instagram, so she propped up her phone to record herself.

As she skated backward, a guy bumped into her, and they both fell. The run-in wasn’t awkward at all. In fact, it was a super cute and funny interaction.

They chatted with each other afterward but forgot to exchange their contact information. The next morning, she rewatched the video and decided to post it on TikTok to see if she could find the guy.

