Do You Really Need To Have The Same Love Language As Your Partner In Order To Have A Fulfilling And Healthy Relationship?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Most of you likely heard the phrase, “opposites attract,” growing up – there is some truth to that. Many of us are attracted to people with qualities we either do not have or wish we had more of. Think of it like a “yin and yang” symbol.

And you probably have wondered at some point in time if you need to have the same love language as your partner in order to have a fulfilling and healthy relationship. Of course, it is helpful if you share the same love language, but it is unnecessary.

What matters most is if you are aware of each other’s love language and how you go about giving and receiving love in a way that suits both of you.

Couples who share a love language are highly compatible on paper. However, often, couples give and receive love differently. Therefore, there is hope as long as you are willing to learn about how your partner gives and receives love.

Understanding Your Love Languages

Understanding the differences between your love language and your partner’s love language is essential. This helps avoid miscommunications later on that lead to unnecessary conflicts and feelings of unimportance.

How do you do this?

Learn About Your Own Love Language

Take time to read up on the love language theory and make sure you understand how you like to give and receive love.

